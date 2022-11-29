Sri Lanka Navy arrests 24 Indian fishermen

PTI

Colombo, November 29

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 24 Indian fishermen and seized their five trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The fishermen were arrested on Monday evening in a joint operation by the Navy and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula, the statement said.

They were later brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and handed over to the fishing inspectorate for further action, the Navy added.

The Navy said that a total of 252 Indian fishermen have been arrested so far this year for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan's territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday apprised the Centre and sought action to secure the release of fishers and their boats from the neighbouring country.