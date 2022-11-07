Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested for 'sexual assault' in Sydney

PTI

Sydney, November 6

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was arrested on charges of sexual assault here on Sunday, prompting the Lankan government to order an “immediate investigation” into the incident.

It has been learnt that the 31-year-old Danushka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on November 2. “Danushka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him,” a source said. The Sri Lankan team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to England on Saturday.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said it would take strict action against the player if found guilty. The Sri Lankan government also reacted to the development, asking the SLC to conduct an immediate investigation.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that both were in touch via an online dating app. It also reported that the arrest was made from a hotel before 1 am (local time) as the team was preparing to leave the airport for a 6 am flight back home.

