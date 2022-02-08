Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram, February 8
The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 11 fishermen from here for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, a senior state government official said.
However, fishermen here denied their colleagues violated the maritime boundary.
According to a senior fisheries department official here, the Lankan navy apprehended 11 fishermen and three of their boats in the small hours of Tuesday.
The incident drew outrage among fishermen community here.
Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha member K Navas Kani flagged the matter with the Centre and wanted a permanent end to the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon