Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram (TN), April 3
As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official here said on Sunday.
One boat was also impounded.
They fishers were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, the official said.
Ramanathapuram MP K Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.
This is the third instance of the Lankan Navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation since March 29. A total of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...