Sri Lankan navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen

Chennai, November 6

The Sri Lankan navy has arrested 15 Indian fishermen, including a minor, from Tamil Nadu on charges of fishing in their country’s waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The navy also confiscated two boats of the fishermen, who are from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

A 12-year-old boy was also among the fishermen arrested in the sea.

According to Rameswram fishermen, around 2,500 people had gone fishing on Saturday evening and while they were fishing at Dhanushkodi near Talaimannar, the Sri Lankan navy reached the spot and chased them away.

Fishermen association leaders said 15 fishermen were surrounded by the naval vessels and arrested. Two mechanised boats were also in the custody of the Sri Lankan navy.

The fishermen have been taken to the Talaimannar naval camp and after questioning will be handed over to the Sri Lankan fisheries department. — IANS