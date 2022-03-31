Sri Lankan Navy arrests 3 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram, March 31
In yet another such instance this week, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, officials said on Thursday.
The arrests were made late on Wednesday, when the three fishermen, hailing from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Katchatheevu, a state fisheries official said. One boat was also seized.
The incident comes barely two days after four fishermen were arrested by the Lankan navy and their boat impounded for alleged violation of the international maritime boundary.
Fishermen representatives expressed anguish over the latest incident involving the Lankan navy and wanted a permanent solution for the issue.
