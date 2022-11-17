Sri Lankan Navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others for ‘maritime boundary violation’

PTI

Rameswaram, November 17

An Indian fisherman sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy which also arrested 14 fishers for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said.

Johnson of Rameswaram was injured in his eye when the Lankan naval personnel attacked him late on Wednesday, he said.

Further, 14 fishermen belonging to Nagapattinam district, were apprehended by the Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

The twin incidents caused many apprehensions among the fisherfolk, fishermen representatives said.