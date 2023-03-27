Srinivas 'remark': Youth Congress to take legal action against 'clipped' video

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Indian Youth Congress today said it would take appropriate legal action over alleged misrepresentation of a speech by its chief BV Srinivas today by a section of BJP and other leaders.

In a statement, the IYC said selective quoting of Srinivas’ speech made at Sankalp Satyagraha of Congress to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification would be contested legally.

“Part of a video clipping of Srinivas BV (IYC, National President) from ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ held on March 26 has surfaced on various social media handles directly resulted by wide misrepresentation of BJP IT Cell members and various verified Twitter handles. This is a clear case of misrepresentation, fabrication of facts and aims to tarnish the image of the organisation. The said speech by the IYC President was made in context to various statements made by the BJP leaders in with regard to inflation and price rise when UPA was in power, “Mehangai” was then often quoted as “Dayan” by opposition leaders of BJP,” the IYC statement said.

The IYC said Srinivas had only given references and quoted those speeches made by the leaders of opposition during UPA regime who are now in power.

“We condemn the miserable attempt to tarnish the image of IYC President and as well as the age old organisation INC. We do not subscribe to any such thoughtsas alleged by few in power and clearly smacks of political undertone and colour. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against the perpetrators by IYC legal cell in this regard,” said Roopesh Bhadauriya,

chairman, IYC Legal Cell.

#BJP #Congress