SRM University offers M Tech programme with full scholarship

March 13
SRM University, AP, has invited applications for M Tech admissions for 2023-24.
All admitted students will receive a full tuition fee waiver scholarship and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000.
Y Siva Sankar, director of admissions, said the fee concession is aimed at promoting research in higher education. Classes will commence in August.
The university's M Tech programmes are being offered in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and mechanical engineering.
GATE-qualified candidates are admitted to the programme without a written test and must attend an interview. Non-GATE candidates will be called for a written test and/or interview.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam
The exam will be re-conducted
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...