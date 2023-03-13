SRM University offers M Tech programme with full scholarship

March 13

SRM University, AP, has invited applications for M Tech admissions for 2023-24.

All admitted students will receive a full tuition fee waiver scholarship and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000.

Y Siva Sankar, director of admissions, said the fee concession is aimed at promoting research in higher education. Classes will commence in August.

The university's M Tech programmes are being offered in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and mechanical engineering.

GATE-qualified candidates are admitted to the programme without a written test and must attend an interview. Non-GATE candidates will be called for a written test and/or interview.