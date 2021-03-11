Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

New Delhi: The MHA today transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports of ‘misuse’ of Thyagraj Stadium by the them.
Editorial: Dog on the tracks: Entitled officer disrupts sports practice
It was alleged the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports training earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility. The MHA had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the matter. In the order, the MHA said Sanjeev Khir war, a 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, had been transferred from Delhi to Ladakh and Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre officer, to Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm. “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums are closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that the sportspersons can use them,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91
Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...