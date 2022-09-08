Stalwart of our times: PM Modi pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, September 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of the longest serving British monarch saying Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered as a stalwart of our times.
“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” the PM said.
I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022
Recalling his meetings with the Queen, the PM said he had memorable meetings with Queen Elizabeth II during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.
“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” PM Modi tweeted.
