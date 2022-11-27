Startups must strive towards tackling climate change: FM

PTI

Bengaluru, November 26

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday appealed to startups to touch upon less glamorous areas, including climate change, millet production and improving the condition of farmers.

Addressing a national-level summit to promote startups, Sitharaman emphasised more on climate change and asked the startups to find a solution to combat it as that would have a bearing on the agriculture pattern in the country. “Of course defence production, renewable energy, nuclear, satellites, space technologies, they are all there. You have already touched upon those areas. I am asking you to touch upon some of those less glamorous areas as well,” Sitharaman told the gathering here. “My appeal is, more and more innovations coming from the startups for dealing with climate and climate change is going to be absolutely precious,” the Finance Minister said.

She asked the startups to work towards improving conditions of farmers, urban dwellers and give a solution through millets for healthy eating. The startups can also look at markets which can fetch much better price for the farmers, which can also generate lot of employment for them because of the value additions that can be brought in, she explained.