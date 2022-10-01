State-of-the-art air purifier on train flagged off by PM Modi

New Delhi, September 30
A photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, has been installed in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification in the new Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar today.
This system, installed on both ends of RMPU, is designed to clean the air of germs, bacteria, viruses etc.
The new Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai has many other features that the two Vande Bharat trains introduced earlier (Delhi-Varanasi–Delhi and Delhi-Katra-Delhi) do not have.
Christened “Vande Bharat Express 2.0”, the train inaugurated today offers a superior and aircraft-like travelling experience. The PM, who rode the train from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, praised its soundproofing quality and said it was superior to an aircraft cabin.
“People who prefer travelling by air will switch to this train once they experience how quiet the interior of a Vande Bharat cabin is,” Modi said describing his experience of travelling by the train.
The train is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed train collision avoidance system — Kavach. The train can reach the speed of 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds.
