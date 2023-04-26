States to boost India's growth: PM Modi in Kerala

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express (Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod) and kicked off several other projects in the coastal state, including the Kochi Water Metro service.

The event turned out be an occasion for the Prime Minister to reiterate the BJP’s government at the Centre commitment to federalism. “The Centre is committed to the idea of cooperative federalism and considers the development of states as the development of the country,” the PM said in his inaugural address.

Rs 3,200 cr worth projects launched This includes several railway projects and Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

“We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster pace only if Kerala progresses,” the Prime Minister noted.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who are entangled in a feud, temporarily buried their differences and took part in the function which took place at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress MP from the city Shashi Tharoor and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

The PM said, “The people of Kerala, who have got a lot of exposure, are capable of understanding the global scenario and they can appreciate how India is being considered a vibrant spot of development at a time when many other countries are facing difficulties.

“The world has now started showing faith in India’s future. The reason for this is that India now has a decisive government at the Centre that takes quick and firm decisions,” Modi noted.

The Prime Minister further said the growing stature of the country was beneficial for the Indian diaspora, including the Keralites living abroad.

Lauding the Kochi Water Metro, Modi noted that it was a 'Made in India' project. He congratulated the Kochi Shipyard for the development of ports for the service. He said the Water Metro would provide modern and cheap means of transport available to people living on the islands in the neighbourhood of Kochi city. He expressed hope that the Water Metro would become a model for other states.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of several railways projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The total cost of the projects kicked by the PM today is about Rs 3,200 crore.

