 States to boost India's growth: PM Modi in Kerala : The Tribune India

States to boost India's growth: PM Modi in Kerala

Flags off state’s first Vande Bharat Express

States to boost India's growth: PM Modi in Kerala

PM Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express (Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod) and kicked off several other projects in the coastal state, including the Kochi Water Metro service.

The event turned out be an occasion for the Prime Minister to reiterate the BJP’s government at the Centre commitment to federalism. “The Centre is committed to the idea of cooperative federalism and considers the development of states as the development of the country,” the PM said in his inaugural address.

Rs 3,200 cr worth projects launched

This includes several railway projects and Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

“We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster pace only if Kerala progresses,” the Prime Minister noted.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who are entangled in a feud, temporarily buried their differences and took part in the function which took place at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress MP from the city Shashi Tharoor and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

The PM said, “The people of Kerala, who have got a lot of exposure, are capable of understanding the global scenario and they can appreciate how India is being considered a vibrant spot of development at a time when many other countries are facing difficulties.

“The world has now started showing faith in India’s future. The reason for this is that India now has a decisive government at the Centre that takes quick and firm decisions,” Modi noted.

The Prime Minister further said the growing stature of the country was beneficial for the Indian diaspora, including the Keralites living abroad.

Lauding the Kochi Water Metro, Modi noted that it was a 'Made in India' project. He congratulated the Kochi Shipyard for the development of ports for the service. He said the Water Metro would provide modern and cheap means of transport available to people living on the islands in the neighbourhood of Kochi city. He expressed hope that the Water Metro would become a model for other states.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of several railways projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The total cost of the projects kicked by the PM today is about Rs 3,200 crore.

Cooperative Federalism

The Union Government is committed to the idea of cooperative federalism and considers the growth of states as the development of the country.

Narendra Modi, prime minister

#BJP #Kerala #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Manish Sisodia in fresh chargesheet


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Protest against sacrilege incident

It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony