 Stay on removal of encroachments in Uttarkhand’s Haldwani to remain till pendency of petitions: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Stay on removal of encroachments in Uttarkhand’s Haldwani to remain till pendency of petitions: Supreme Court

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on its land

Stay on removal of encroachments in Uttarkhand’s Haldwani to remain till pendency of petitions: Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its order staying the Uttarakhand High Court directions for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways in Haldwani will continue during the pendency of petitions in the matter before it.

On January 5, the apex court had in an interim order stayed the high court’s directions for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land, terming it a “human issue” and saying 50,000 people cannot be uprooted overnight.

The pleas challenging the high court order came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and A Amanullah which said that the interim order of stay “is made absolute during the pendency of the petitions” and listed the matter for directions in the first week of August.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land. The occupants were earlier staging protests in Haldwani, asserting that they were the rightful owners of the land. Nearly 50,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, belonging to over 4,000 families reside on the disputed land.

The apex court was on Tuesday informed that an adjournment letter has been circulated in the matter.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said this matter needs to be heard and decided and the bench can fix it for hearing in July.

“You have got the protection in this matter. It is not an easy solution to find out, looking at the problem. But the solution was not which the high court found,” the bench observed, adding it had already stayed the high court directions.

“We had recorded the reasons why we were staying that order,” it said.

The bench then asked the lawyers appearing for the railways as well as the state about how much time they will take to find a solution.

It noted in its order that the state’s counsel has submitted that the endeavour is on to work out a reasonable solution as early as possible.

“An adjournment letter has been circulated... The interim order is made absolute during the pendency of the petitions,” the bench said, while listing the matter for directions in the first week of August.

The apex court had earlier also issued notices to the railways and the Uttarakhand government seeking their responses to a batch of pleas challenging the high court order for the removal of encroachments.

“Apart from that, there are issues of occupants claiming rights in the land as lessees/auction purchasers. We have cavil to the way the directions have been passed in the impugned order as there cannot be uprooting of 50 thousand people overnight within seven days,” the bench had noted in its January 5 order.

“In the meantime, there shall be stay only of the directions passed in the impugned order(s). That has also to be coupled with complete restraint on any further occupation of land and/or construction whether by the existing occupants or by anyone else,” it had said.

In its December 20 last year order, the high court had ordered the demolition of constructions on alleged encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.

It had directed that a week’s notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents have submitted in their plea that the high court has gravely erred in passing the impugned order despite being aware of the fact that proceedings with regard to the title of the residents including the petitioners are pending before the district magistrate. There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of land in Banbhoolpura.

The petitioners have claimed they have valid documents that establish their title and valid occupation.

#Supreme Court #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

2
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

5
Delhi

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

6
Nation

CBI files FIR against two NIA officials on extortion charges

7
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

8
Haryana

Haryana ACB aims to recover Rs 13 lakh bribe money from IAS officer

9
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

10
Punjab

HC upholds appointment of Beant's grandson as DSP

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Hearing of Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case begins in Gujarat High Court

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail...

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

The installation of Ajit Pawar as his uncle’s political heir...

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED’s 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

The Rajya Sabha member denies commission of any alleged offe...

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

‘No video of sexual misconduct have reached us’: Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira was drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing his minister'

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in Amritsar

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in Amritsar

Nirmaliye, Sindhi, Udasin unanimously decided to comply with Akal Takht guidelines

SGPC to bring out book on Jaito Morcha

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Chandigarh Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

Chandigarh: 2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Chandigarh: Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED’s 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

AAP used hawala, cash route to funnel liquor policy kickbacks for Goa polls: ED

Rs 45-crore renovation of Delhi CM’s residence: Kejriwal will have to go to jail, says BJP’s Bidhuri

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with demolition of slum near Pragati Maidan

2020 Delhi riots: Supreme Court dismisses Delhi Police’s pleas against HC verdicts granting bail to three student activists

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

Giaspura tragedy: SIT to look into waste disposal mechanism

Few vents, sewerage design 'outdated', industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies