Staying in fighting mode will do us no good: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 11

The RSS, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor, has exhorted Hindus against “perpetually staying in the fighting mode”.

Nothing to fear Islam has nothing to fear, but Muslims must also abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. In fact, all those who live here, a Hindu or a communist, must give up this logic. Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief

In an interview with pro-Sangh journals Organiser and Panchjanya this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cited the example of Shivaji Maharaj, who struck friendship with Muslim dynasties for the larger good and said Hindu society, having acquired enough strength, should now resolve internal conflicts and offer solution to others. “We have gained enough strength in our battles. We must now capitalise on this opportunity to resolve our internal conflicts and offer solutions to others,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said to think those who fight could accomplish everything was a mistake. “We should change our language. The direction remains the same. Hindustan is Hindu Rashtra. This powerful Bharat will provide leadership to the world. If needed, we will fight by choice...but we should not change our strategy because others have challenged us,” Bhagwat said.

He said Hindu society had been at war for over 1,000 years and the fight had been against foreign aggression, influences and conspiracies.

Arguing that Hindus had now awakened due to many people, including the RSS, speaking against foreign influences, Bhagwat said, “It is but natural for those at war to become aggressive.... although not desirable, provocative statements will be made.”

The RSS chief, however, advocated pragmatism citing the example of Shivaji, who, he said, “was aware of the enemy and also of self”. “Shivaji went to Golconda and established friendly relations with Qutub Shah with the condition that at least two of his ministers should be Hindus and atrocities against Hindus should stop. Qutub Shah had to accept the same,” said Bhagwat.

#BJP #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS