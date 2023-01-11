 ‘Staying perpetually in fighting mode will do us no good’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates balance in polarising times : The Tribune India

‘Staying perpetually in fighting mode will do us no good’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates balance in polarising times

Cites Shivaji Maharaj's example of pragmatism whereby the Maratha king extended a hand of friendship to Muslim dynasties for larger good

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 11

In these progressively polarising times, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has advocated a balanced approach to community life and said that staying in perpetual war mode would do the Hindu society no good.

In a wide ranging interview to pro Sangh journals Organiser and Panchjanya this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cited the example of Shivaji Maharaj who extended a hand of friendship to Muslim dynasties for larger good and said the Hindu society, having acquired enough strength, should now resolve internal conflicts and offer solution to others.

"We have gained enough strength in our battles. They (read the radicals) cannot harm us anymore...We must capitalise on this opportunity to resolve our internal conflicts and offer solutions to others.When we have acquired sufficient strength we should be clear about our priorities for the future. Staying perpetually into fighting mode will give us and do us no good," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief added that to think those who fight can accomplish everything is a mistake.

"So we should change our discourse and language. The direction remains the same. Hindustan is Hindu Rashtra. This powerful Bharat will reach the pinnacle of its glory and provide leadership to the world. If needed, we will fight by choice...but we should not change our strategy because others have challenged us," Bhagwat said, noting that Hindu society has been at war for over 1000 years and the fight has been going on against foreign aggression, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies.

Arguing that Hindus had now awakened due to many people including the RSS speaking and fighting against foreign influences, he said, "It is but natural for those at war to become aggressive....and though not desirable, provocative statements will be made."

However, Bhagwat, advocating harmony, cited the example of Shivaji, who, he said, "was aware of the enemy and also of self."

"Shivaji Maharaj went to Golconda and established friendly relations with Qutub Shah with the condition that at least two of his ministers should be Hindus and atrocities against Hindus should stop. Qutub Shah had to accept the same," said Bhagwat.

RSS chief added that while the slogan "Jai Shree Ram" meant to energise people during the Ram temple movement, Hindu society is yet to awaken to self-purification which Lord Ram stands for."Shri Ram also strung together all jatis and sects. But even today people in our country are getting whipped so much for mounting another's wagon. Should this not change? Hindu society has hailed the sloganeering but not the message of self-purification. Hindu society has not fully awakened to this reality...," Bhagwat said, advising Hindus to remember that their religion, "unlike Islam and Christianity does not impose one faith on any other person."

"Staunch Christians say they will convert the entire world to Christian faith. Staunch Muslims believe others must accept their faith. Does a Hindu ever say that everyone should endorse his faith? We want a dialogue with everyone. But if others do not want to follow our example we do not intend to harm them. We have gained enough strength in these battles...and so perpetual fighting mode will do us no good," Bhagwat argued.

#mohan bhagwat #rss

