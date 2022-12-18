Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy

Mumbai, December 18
The stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among those present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai.
Singh said the warship's commissioning will boost India's maritime power. He termed INS Mormugao as the most technologically advanced warship.
Indian economy is among the top five economies in the world, and according to experts, will be among the top three in 2027, Singh said.
The Navy chief said the commissioning of the warship, on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.
INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.
Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021 when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.
The warship is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles. It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.
