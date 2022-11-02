‘Steel man of India’ Jamshed J Irani passes away

ANI

Jamshedpur, November 1

Former Tata Steel MD Jamshed J Irani, who was known as the “Steel Man of India” passed away on Monday in Jamshedpur’s Tata Main Hospital. He was 86 and is survived by his wife and three children.

“We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the ‘Steel Man of India’. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Tata Steel tweeted.

Irani retired from the board of Tata Steel in June 2011.

He had contributed to the Indian industry, steel business and the Tatas for over four decades. He began his career in 1963 as a senior scientific officer at the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield.

On his return to India in 1968, he joined Tata Steel as assistant to the director (R&D).