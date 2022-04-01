Stock limit for edible oils, seeds extended

New Delhi, March 31
The Centre today extended the stock limit for edible oils and oilseeds up to December 31 in order to curtail the rising prices.
Alongside, the six states — UP, Karnataka, HP, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar — which had issued their own control order in pursuance of Central order issued in October last, have also been brought under the purview of the new order with effect from April 1.—
