Stock trader chops tenant's body over money dispute

Hyderabad, May 25
In a brutal murder that resembled the Shraddha Walkar case, the Hyderabad police have nabbed a 48-year-old stock trader for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old woman tenant. The accused is said to have later chopped the victim’s body parts and dumped her severed head at a garbage dump near the banks of a river on May 17.
Chilling reminder of shraddha case
The police said the arrest of B Chandra Mohan on Wednesday has helped them piece together gory details of the murder. The police said there was a dispute over a financial transaction between them and Mohan owed her Rs 7 lakh. The accused was in a relationship with the woman for the past several years.
