Stone for Deesa airfield laid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield virtually at DefExpo

It will be 120 km from the India-Pakistan border

“The airfield will add to the security architecture of the country,” the PM noted

Deesa is a ‘geographically protected’ launch pad to conduct simultaneous air operations on the western borders

The airfield will be the fifth IAF base in Gujarat; located in the middle of a ‘physical gap’ between IAF bases at Barmer in Rajasthan and Bhuj in Gujarat

2-phase plan

Phase I: The MoD has sactioned the work at a cost of Rs 393.64 crore; tenders awarded; construction to begin soon

Phase II: This will cost Rs 490 core; sanction will be given in the next fiscal commencing April 1, 2023

Importance

Located in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, the Deesa airbase will be crucial in providing defence to the vital economic centres of Ahmedabad and Vadodara

The airfield will also be used for civil aviation connectivity in the region

4,518.39 acre area of airbase; land belongs to the IAF

Was approved in 2018

The Cabinet committee of security had, in 2018, sanctioned the ‘creation of airfield and new operational wing at Dessa’