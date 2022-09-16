Stone from Saragarhi handed over to DSGMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Saragarhi Foundation Inc that works on the history of the Battle of Saragarhi, fought in 1897 between 10,000 Afghani raiders and 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment, today handed over a stone from the original memorial to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at function here.

Gurinderpal Singh Josan, who heads the foundation, said the original memorial at Saragarhi, shaped like a ‘minar’, had collapsed during an earthquake in 1971. He handed it over to DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka. September 12 marked the 125th year of the battle when 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army fought Afghans. The 36th Sikhs is now known as the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army.