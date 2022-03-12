Stop daydreaming: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi’s 2024 assertion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP's historic win in UP and Uttarakhand and its overall score of four out of five in the state elections was a sign of things to come in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said the BJP should stop day dreaming.

Addressing a press conference in Bengal today, Mamata questioned the credibility of results, urging SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to seek forensic examination of EVMs. She said the results were "not a true reflection of the people's will", and alleged loot of votes by the BJP, using election machinery. —