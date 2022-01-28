Stranded in Delhi, not being allowed to fly for Muzaffarnagar, alleges Akhilesh

Lucknow, January 28
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he is stranded in Delhi as his helicopter is not being allowed to take off for UP’s Muzaffarnagar.
In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.
मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022
जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD
“My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP,” he said.
Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar. —
