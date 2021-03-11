Strange foreign chariot drifts afloat to north Andhra shore amid Cyclone Asani

Srikakulam (AP), May 11
A strange-looking gold-coloured chariot came afloat to the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in this north coastal Andhra district on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals in awe.
Going by the lettering on the chariot, that looked more like a floating puja mandir, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin.
A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot.
The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless how it drifted this far.
The sea is currently rough because of the Cyclone Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift.
The Naupada Sub-Inspector (S-I) said the lettering on the chariot and its structure suggested it could be of Myanmar origin.
“It is made of tin sheet and given a gold-coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels,” the S-I said.
There was none onboard the chariot, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...
In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held
The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...
Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala
Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...
I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
He was recently arrested by Punjab Police