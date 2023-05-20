 Strengthening collaboration between G7 and G20 vital in addressing global challenges: PM : The Tribune India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security, and peace and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who landed in Hiroshima to attend the G 7 summit as a guest.

Speaking to Japanese media Modi, who also chairs the G20, emphasised his commitment to leading the international community in resolving the challenges of the "Global South," including developing and emerging countries.

The Indian prime minister flagged the geopolitical tensions causing disruptions in food and energy supply chains, stressing the need for collaboration with Japan and like-minded countries to continuously address the core concerns of developing countries.

On a question about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Modi batted for an international order based on respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underlining the significance of the UN Charter and international law.

Although India is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is believed to possess nuclear weapons independently, Modi unequivocally stated that the use of weapons of mass destruction is absolutely unacceptable.

He expressed readiness to work with all countries towards a world without nuclear weapons, a vision promoted by Prime Minister Kishida.

Speaking about the significance of his participation in the G7 Summit as the chair of the G20 at this juncture of international affairs, Modi said the G7 and G20 summits are crucial platforms for global cooperation.

“As the G20 chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security, and peace and security. The Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan provides a strong foundation for our joint efforts, contributing to global cooperation on these issues.”

Asked to comment on how India responds to negative reactions regarding its abstention from voting on UN resolutions and increased oil imports from Russia, Modi said India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes and prioritize the well-being of people affected by rising costs of essentials.

“India abstained from UN General Assembly resolutions to condemn the invasion but remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. India supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis and is ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond,” he said.

Commenting on India’s role in easing growing rivalries among major powers and promoting global peace and stability, Modi said the world faces challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, terrorism, and climate change, disproportionately affecting the developing world. India prioritises addressing these concerns and emphasises human-centric development through collaboration with Japan and other partners. “India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda focused on achieving shared objectives for the betterment of humanity,” he said.

Asked how India will address China's military expansion in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, and the rising tension in the Taiwan Strait to maintain international law and territorial integrity, Modi said: “India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law. India has successfully resolved land and maritime boundaries with Bangladesh, showcasing its approach.”

