New Delhi, March 28
Banking as well as public transport services were thrown out of gear in West Bengal and Kerala on Monday as thousands of workers began a two-day nationwide strike against various policies of the government.
The “Bharat Bandh” was near-total in Left-ruled Kerala and in some districts of TMC-ruled West Bengal. The response was good in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu too. In Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the coal sector was affected the most.
All-India Bank Employees’ Association general secretary CH Venkatachalam said that services were severely affected in the eastern states.
“More than 20 crore workers took part in the bandh,” claimed AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur.
Essential services like healthcare, power and fuel supplies were unaffected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
No long queues, Punjab rolls out 'doorstep ration delivery' scheme
16k mohalla clinics on Delhi pattern
Strike hits banking, transport services
More than 20 crore workers took part in bandh: AITUC
PIL wants Himachal MLAs to pay income tax, not state
High Court issues notice to govt
UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis
Talks with Ukraine likely today in turkey: Kremlin