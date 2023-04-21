Stuck after heavy snow in Lahaul valley, 9 rescued

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 20

Nine labourers stranded on the Darcha-Shinkula road amid heavy snowfall in the Lahaul valley were rescued by the police in the early hours on Thursday. A rescue team was formed after the police received information about the labourers stranded near Darcha late last night.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said they took the help of a local resident, Tanzin Jigme, who provided his vehicle to the rescue team to reach the spot. “Due to heavy snow, the movement of vehicles was not possible. The rescue team trekked 2 km to reach the labourers. The team rescued all nine in a seven-hour operation and brought them to Palmo village near Darcha this morning,” he said.

The Lahaul and Spiti administration has advised locals and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to the Lahaul valley and refrain from venturing into avalanche-prone areas of the district in the next few days.