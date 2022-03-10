Stuck nationals rescued in 3 weeks: Piyush Goyal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The BJP today said India made every possible effort by roping in NGOs, industry contacts in Ukraine and surrounding countries to rescue more than 20,000 students stranded in the war-hit country within three weeks.

PM Narendra Modi made every possible effort by speaking to world leaders on 11 occasions, chairing eight high-level meetings, and even speaking to heads of NGOs of religious sects, contacts in the industry to seek their help in the evacuation efforts, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, addressing a media conference.

Goyal slammed the Congress and other parties for “politicising the operations and criticising Russia at a time when India was reaching out to every country to move Indian students to safety”.

He said there was no parallel Indian rescue operations as even the US and China had not succeeded in evacuating their nationals.