Students move SC against offline exams

New Delhi, February 12

Highlighting the Covid-19 situation and the difficulties faced by them due to interruptions in schooling, students from several states moved the Supreme Court against holding board exams offline.

The petitioners, who approached the SC through child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and Students Union of Odisha, sought a direction to the University Grants Commission to set up a panel to declare admission dates for various universities and to work out an assessment formula for admission to non-professional courses.

They have demanded an alternative assessment method for the board exams. They urged the SC to direct all boards to declare results on time and give an option for improvement exam. —