Subdued for a week, monsoon advances further

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

After having been subdued for a week because of cyclone Biparjoy, the southwest monsoon on Monday further advanced to some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West-central, northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, and remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

“The conditions are favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon towards some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh during the next two to three days,” said the IMD.

Notably, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8 — apparently a week late from the normal onset which is on June 1.

“Cyclone Biparjoy has now fully dissipated. Consequently, monsoon has now gathered strength and advanced further,” said IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra.