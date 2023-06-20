Subdued for a week, monsoon advances further

New Delhi, June 19
After having been subdued for a week because of cyclone Biparjoy, the southwest monsoon on Monday further advanced to some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West-central, northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, and remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
“The conditions are favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon towards some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh during the next two to three days,” said the IMD.
Notably, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8 — apparently a week late from the normal onset which is on June 1.
“Cyclone Biparjoy has now fully dissipated. Consequently, monsoon has now gathered strength and advanced further,” said IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...