Submit Tytler's voice report in 5 days, CBI told

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted five days to the CBI to submit forensic results of the voice samples of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in Pul Bangash killings in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. tns

Lavasa, 1st private hill station, sold for Rs 1,814 cr

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a Rs 1,814 crore resolution plan for private hill station Lavasa, nearly five years after the initiation of the insolvency resolution process.

