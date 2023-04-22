 Subramanian Swamy says Centre should take points made by Satya Pal Malik seriously : The Tribune India

Subramanian Swamy says Centre should take points made by Satya Pal Malik seriously

Malik had recently claimed that he had flagged certain lapses which lead to Pulwama attack but was asked to stay silent

Subramanian Swamy says Centre should take points made by Satya Pal Malik seriously

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy speaking at a conclave of law students in Patna. Pic credit- Twitter/@Swamy39



Patna, April 22

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy said on Saturday that the Centre should take whatever former JK Governor Satya Pal Malik had said in connection with the Pulwama terror attack seriously.

Malik had recently claimed that after the February 14, 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he, as the JK Governor at that time, had flagged certain lapses but was asked to stay silent.

“I know Satya Pal Malik since 1977, and he is a very senior leader. He was a former MP, Union minister and Governor as well. His political status is very high. I never heard him telling lies. Hence, the Centre should take what he said about the Pulwama attack seriously,” Swamy said on the sidelines of a conclave of law students here.

“The probe agencies agency can ask him respectfully about the evidence he has to support his claims so that they could take action in the matter. There should be no threat to him or raids at his house. The Pulwama attack was a very painful incident and if it happened due to some lapses on our part, action should be taken in the matter. So whatever he said needs to be looked into,” Swamy said.

Swamy also backed the liquor ban in the state, saying that just cigarette smoking causes cancer, the mind gets disturbed after consuming liquor, terming those who sell liquor as traitors.

Incidentally, ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed a ban on sale and consumption of liquor in April 2016, a large number of people have lost their lives in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

“I have never touched cigarette or liquor in my entire life. People should quit drinking, and drink ‘rasam’ instead. It’s wrong for people to believe that drinking is symbol of being a man. Drinking is not part of our culture,” Swami said.

When asked about Nitish Kumar, Swamy said: “Nitish Kumar and NDA have the same DNA. I am wondering if he will return to NDA. He may change his mind after meeting me.”—IANS

#BJP #Pulwama #Satya Pal Malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

2
Himachal

Unseasonal snowfall leaves Shimla, Kinnaur apple orchardists worried

3
Punjab

Buyer of shared property can’t claim exclusive right over a portion: Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father held for 'extortion'

5
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Creation of theatre commands delayed

6
Punjab

4 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

8
Comment Nous Indica

BJP’s strategic shift

9
Punjab

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

10
Chandigarh

Phase 2 of Sector 53 housing scheme: Chandigarh Housing Board to construct 48 four-bedroom flats

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD

No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD

High temperatures in northern and central plains had forced ...

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Congress leader had to vacate government accommodation after...

PSLV C55 carrying two Singapore satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...

Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection

Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection

Due to unavailability of a judge — who is part of Constituti...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district