Sudha Murthy on NCERT panel to revise textbooks

New Delhi, August 12
Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy, music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, economist Sanjeev Sanyal and 16 others are part of a new committee constituted by the NCERT to revise textbooks according to the new curriculum.
The 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee will be headed by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration chancellor MC Pant and develop textbooks for Classes III to XII. The committee is mandated to prepare the books and other teaching learning materials which will be published and used by the NCERT, as per the terms of reference, a senior official said.
