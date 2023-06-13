Sudhansh Pant new Union Health Secretary, Chanchal Kumar Aviation Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The government on Tuesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle appointing 1991 IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre Sudhansh Pant the new union health secretary.

He has been appointed officer on special duty in union health ministry and will assume charge as union health secretary after incumbent Rajesh Bhushan retires on July 31.

Pant is currently Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., will be new union civil aviation secretary.

He too will serve as OSD in the aviation ministry and will assume charge as secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India on August 1 after incumbent Rajiv Bansal superannuates.

Government appoints new Secretaries in different Ministries and Departments.

Other new appointees are Debashree Mukherjee Secretary Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, T K Ramachandran Secretary Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Atal Dullo Secretary Border Management in Home Ministry.