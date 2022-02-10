Suicide by jobless in India on the rise

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 9

Amid raging debate over joblessness in the country, the government today confirmed that incidents of suicide among unemployed had witnessed a spurt during the pandemic period. The year 2020, when the country reported its first case of Covid-19, saw the maximum 3,548 suicides due to unemployment, up from 2,851 in 2019 and 2,741 in 2018.

9,140 in three years 3,548 in 2020 2,851 in 2019 2,741 in 2018 16,091 owing to debt

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said between 2018 and 2020, over 25,000 people died by suicide either due to unemployment or indebtedness, according to data made available by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). He said the data showed as many as 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemployment and 16,091 due to bankruptcy or indebtedness.

Addressing issue To address burden of mental disorders, the govt is implementing the National Mental Health Programme. —Nityanand Rai, Minister of state

The graph of suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness was somewhat different. In 2018, 4,970 persons died by suicide due to such reasons. The number rose to 5,908 in 2019 and declined to 5,213 in 2020. The Opposition parties have been raking up the issue of unemployment on different platforms, including in Parliament. During the ongoing Budget Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government claiming unemployment in the country was the highest in 50 years. He said while the UPA had pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years, the NDA pushed 23 crore people into poverty.

Defending the government, the minister said, “To address the burden of mental disorders, the government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme and supporting implementation of the District Mental Health Programme in 692 districts,” he said.

Suicide bid stirs row

Ahead of elections, suicide bid by a couple in UP on FB live, blaming the PM for losses, has triggered a row. The woman died. Her husband is in hospital. The Cong alleged ‘neglect’ of small traders

