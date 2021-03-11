Sulli Deals: SC agrees to hear plea seeking clubbing of all FIRs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday agreed to hear a petition filed by an accused, who is the alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app, seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with the first FIR registered in Delhi.

In July 2021, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police and it was alleged that on a hosting platform ‘Github’, a programme namely ‘Sulli deal of the day’ was created where pictures of several Muslim women were uploaded without their consent, purportedly for online auction. Later, in January this year, another FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘Bullibai’ app and it was alleged that the content of the app was aimed at insulting Muslim women.

The apex court sought responses from Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on the plea by Aumkareshwar Thakur, who has sought to quash the FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or any other complaint filed across the country concerning the Sulli Deals app.

Hearing the matter, a Bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh orally observed that each woman whose picture was uploaded on the auctioning site was “an aggrieved party”. The Bench, which said it would not stay any probe in these FIRs, issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing after three weeks. “There are different offences. One is Sulli Deals and another is Bullibai. Can different offences be clubbed?” the Bench said.

