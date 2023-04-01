Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhary

New Delhi, March 31

Summons to Rahul Gandhi by a Bihar court pose a fresh challenge to the Congress and raises questions on the Congress’ charge that its leader’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation suit was a well-planned conspiracy.

Congress to pay for Rahul Gandhi’s apology refusal: BJP president JP Nadda BJP president JP Nadda on Friday stepped up offensive against the Congress, saying Rahul Gandhi's decision not to apologise for his anti-OBC remarks in Karnataka's Kolar would prove costly for the Congress at the hustings. TNS

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi do not belong to Other Backward Classes. The BJP is pushing a false propaganda by calling Rahul ji’s statement an insult to the OBCs. The immediate action against Rahul ji reflects the brutal vindictiveness of PM Modi”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged while speaking at a function in Kottayam, Kerala.

Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against Rahul in a Surat court leading to Rahul’s conviction and his subsequent disqualification, was not an OBC either, Kharge pointed out. However, this line of reasoning will not work in the defamation case filed against Rahul by Bihar’s former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who does belong to an OBC community.

#Congress #rahul gandhi