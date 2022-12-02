Sunanda case: Police move HC against Tharoor's discharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

The Delhi Police on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a city court's 2021 order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Justice DK Sharma asked the Delhi Police counsel to supply a copy of its petition to Tharoor’s counsel, who claimed it was not served to him and it was “deliberately” sent on a wrong email ID.

Issuing notice on the Delhi Police petition, Justice Sharma asked Tharoor to respond to application by police seeking to condone the delay in filing the revision petition against the trial court's August 18, 2021, order.