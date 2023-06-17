 'Suno Draupadi...': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers : The Tribune India

The 28-year old Phogat has been one of the faces of the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Vinesh Phogat. Reuters file



IANS

New Delhi, June 17

Amid Delhi Police's investigation against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat has shared a famous poem 'Suno Draupadi shastra utha lo' on social media, seeking justice for wrestlers.

Vinesh took to Twitter to post a picture of the poem written by Pushyamitra Upadhyay.

"#WeWantJustice," she wrote along with the picture.

The 28-year old Phogat has been one of the faces of the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed on June 15 for stalking and sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet would be filed against the BJP MP.

