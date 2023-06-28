Supertech chief held in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner RK Arora on money laundering charges, official sources said today.

Arora was taken into custody under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of questioning by ED investigators at the agency's office here, they said.

The case against him under provisions of the PMLA is based on a clutch of FIRs registered by the police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.