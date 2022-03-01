Supertech demolition by May 22, Supreme Court told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The NOIDA Authority on Monday told the Supreme Court that demolition of the illegally constructed 40-storey Emerald Court twin towers of Supertech had already started and it would be completed by May 22.

On behalf of the NOIDA Authority, senior advocate Ravindra Kumar told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that all debris would be removed by August 22.

Directing all authorities concerned to comply with the timeline given in the Noida Authority, it posted the matter for hearing on May 17. —