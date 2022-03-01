Supertech demolition by May 22, Supreme Court told

New Delhi, February 28
The NOIDA Authority on Monday told the Supreme Court that demolition of the illegally constructed 40-storey Emerald Court twin towers of Supertech had already started and it would be completed by May 22.
On behalf of the NOIDA Authority, senior advocate Ravindra Kumar told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that all debris would be removed by August 22.
Directing all authorities concerned to comply with the timeline given in the Noida Authority, it posted the matter for hearing on May 17. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...