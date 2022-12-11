Supreme Cour stay on National Green Tribunal order scrapping old vehicles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Green Tribunal’s order to phase out all public transport vehicles with BS-IV (Bharat Stage) engines and below in six months. The order came on an appeal filed by the West Bengal Government challenging the order.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued a notice to the parties concerned asking them to respond to the petition. The NGT had ordered the state to ensure that public transport vehicles with BS-IV engines and below were phased out in six months and only BS-VI vehicles plied in the state, including Kolkata and Howrah, after the expiry of the six-month period.

The Eastern Bench of the NGT had said a huge number of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years were plying in Kolkata and Howrah, adding to the air pollution. The government counsel contended in terms of the directions of the top court in its order dated October 24, 2018, no motor vehicle conforming to the emission standard BS-IV was to be sold or registered in the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

“Thus, registrations were carried out till that date as permitted, and therefore, the 15-year period has to be counted from the date of registration. Otherwise, it will amount to making the vehicles unusable in less than 15 years,” the counsel said.