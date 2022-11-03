Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a review petition filed by Pakistani national Mohammad Arif, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, against a 2014 Supreme Court order upholding the death sentence awarded to him in the December 2000 Red Fort attack case.

Arif was arrested along with wife Rehmana Yousuf Farooqui four days after the attack. He was convicted of murder, criminal conspiracy and waging war against India.

#supreme court