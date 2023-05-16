New Delhi, May 16
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in July a plea by several Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it.
A bench headed by Justice MR Shah, now retired, on May 12 had stayed the promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers, including Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the judicial officers, that they had been reverted to their original lower cadre by the Gujarat High Court in pursuance of the apex court's decision of May 12.
Several judicial officers are suffering “humiliation” due to the demotion and moreover, six states in the country follow the principle of seniority-cum-merit for promotion, said the senior lawyer.
“We will list it after the summer vacation in July,” the CJI said, adding they had been reverted on account of a decision of a coordinate bench of the apex court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation
He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...
Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed
Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...
4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur
The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...
School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat
Nothing suspicious found yet