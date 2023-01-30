Supreme Court agrees to hear PILs on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

PTI

New Delhi, January 30

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions by lawyer ML Sharma and senior advocate CU Singh seeking urgent listing of their PILs on the issue.

At the outset of the proceedings, lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea, saying people were being arrested.

"It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

Advocate CU Singh mentioned a plea filed by veteran journalist N Ram and lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan.

He mentioned how the tweets by Ram and Bhushan were deleted allegedly by using emergency powers. He said the students in Ajmer were rusticated for streaming the documentary.

"We will list," the CJI said.

Lawyer Sharma filed the PIL against the Centre's decision to block the documentary, alleging it was "mala fide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".