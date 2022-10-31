Supreme Court asks Centre, states to ensure 'two-finger test' to confirm rape not conducted

New Delhi, October 31
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the “two-finger test” to examine rape survivors is still prevalent in society, and asked the Centre and the states to ensure it is not conducted.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli overturned the decision of the Jharkhand High Court acquitting a rape and murder convict, and upheld the decision of a trial court holding him guilty.
The bench said the decade-old decision of the top court had held the "two-finger test" as a violation of a woman's dignity and privacy.
It issued a slew of directions to the Centre and state government authorities and asked the DGPs and health secretaries of the states to ensure that the "two-finger test" is not conducted.
The top court said any individual conducting the two-finger test would be held guilty of misconduct.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...
No deficiency in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewal...