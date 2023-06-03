 Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine : The Tribune India

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

The apex court, which had in January held the man guilty of contempt for his failure to bring back his son to India in terms of a court order, directs that he pay the fine within six months

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The Supreme Court has sentenced a man, who is a resident of the United States since 2004, to six months in jail for his "contumacious conduct" and directed the Centre and the CBI to take all possible steps to secure his presence in India for undergoing the prison term.

The apex court, which had in January held the man guilty of contempt for his failure to bring back his son to India in terms of a court order, directed that he pay a fine of Rs 25 lakh within six months.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka observed that the contemnor has not shown any sign of remorse and on the contrary, the submissions made on his behalf clearly showed that he has "scant respect" for the top court's orders.

"Considering his contumacious conduct, we propose to direct the contemnor to pay a fine of Rs 25 lakh and to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months for committing civil and criminal contempt," the bench said in its verdict pronounced on May 16.

It said in case of default in the payment of the fine amount, he will have to undergo a further sentence of simple imprisonment for two months.

The apex court held the man guilty while hearing a contempt petition filed by a woman who had married him in 2007 and who alleged that he had breached the undertaking recorded in the May 2022 order passed by the court.

The court had noted that the contempt petition filed by the woman was an outcome of an unfortunate matrimonial dispute and "as it happens in every such dispute, the child is the worst sufferer".

It had said as a result of the "breaches committed" by the man, the woman was deprived of the custody of her 12-year-old son to which she was entitled in terms of the May 2022 order.

According to the terms of settlement recorded in that order, the child, who was studying in Class 6 at that time, shall continue to live in Ajmer and complete his education up to Class 10 and thereafter, he shall be shifted to the US where his father is residing.

It was also agreed that until the child completes his education up to Class 10, he would visit Canada and the US with his father every year from June 1 to June 30.

The bench had noted in its January order that the man came to Ajmer on June 7 last year and took his son with him to Canada, but failed to bring him back to India.

In its verdict delivered last month, the bench noted that in terms of the undertaking given by the contemnor and the orders passed by the apex court, he was under an obligation to bring back the child to India on July 1 last year.

Referring to the contemnor's conduct, the bench said his acts and omissions amounted to both civil and criminal contempt and this calls for a strict action against him. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

5
Nation

Odisha train accident LIVE updates: 238 killed in one of the deadliest train crashes; PM Modi to visit site

6
Punjab

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old Oman returnees recalls tale of woe

7
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

8
Trending

Kangana Ranaut has been 'victim of capitalism', says she acted like a bimbo

9
Trending

‘Shocking’: Man in MP wakes up on his funeral pyre minutes before last rites

10
Nation EXPLAINER

Is lack of allies in NDA worrying BJP in run-up to 2024 general election?

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train accident LIVE updates: 238 killed in one of the deadliest train crashes; PM Modi to visit site

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...

Odisha train crash: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

Odisha train accident: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

The Delhi High Court had granted Sisodia permission to meet ...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...


Cities

View All

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers