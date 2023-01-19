Supreme Court cautions courts against use of Wikipedia in legal proceedings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

The SC has cautioned courts and tribunals against using free online sources such as Wikipedia, saying such sources based on a crowd-sourced and user-generated editing model can provide misleading information.

“We must note that the adjudicating authorities while coming to their respective conclusions, especially the Commissioner of Customs (Appeal), have extensively referred to online sources such as Wikipedia to support their conclusion. While we expressly acknowledge the utility of these platforms which provide free access to knowledge across the globe, but we must also sound a note of caution against using such sources for legal dispute resolution,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant said while deciding a case regarding the correct classification of imported ‘All in One Integrated Desktop Computer’ under the First Schedule to the Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985.

“These sources, despite being a treasure trove of knowledge, are based on a crowd-sourced and user-generated editing model that is not completely dependable,” it said.